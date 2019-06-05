{"id":"2757416","source":"DNA","title":"IGI airport invites 9 year-old to celebrate his birthday as he made airport model ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A nine year old boy in Delhi, Abeer Magoo made an airport model. He has been invited by airport authorities to celebrate his 10th birthday at IGI airport. While speaking to ANI, he said, \"I worked for 21 hours non-stop to make this model. The Airport CEO has invited me for a tour. I will visit each part of the airport on my birthday. I'm excited\".","summary":"A nine year old boy in Delhi, Abeer Magoo made an airport model. He has been invited by airport authorities to celebrate his 10th birthday at IGI airport. While speaking to ANI, he said, \"I worked for 21 hours non-stop to make this model. The Airport CEO has invited me for a tour. I will visit each part of the airport on my birthday. I'm excited\".","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-igi-airport-invites-9-year-old-to-celebrate-his-birthday-as-he-made-airport-model-2757416","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/05/832210-00000010.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA-igibir.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1559714402","publish_date":"Jun 05, 2019, 11:30 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 05, 2019, 11:30 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2757416"}