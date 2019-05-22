If Udit Raj’s remark didn’t show murder of democracy then which statement does asks Chirag Paswan

Lok Jan Shakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has reacted on Congress leader Udit Raj’s remark on Supreme Court. He said that the Opposition parties, out of desperation, are raising questions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), institutions and now judicial system. “Opposition said that if BJP comes into power then it’s the murder of democracy but if this kind of statement didn’t show murder of democracy so which statement shows it,” said Paswan. The congress leader Udit Raj today raised questions over the way the Apex Court has dealt with complaints of EVM rigging and with petitions seeking review of 100 per cent VVPAT slips along with electronic voting machines on vote counting day.