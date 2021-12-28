If rallies inaugurations can be held then why not Assembly elections LoP RS Kharge

Replying to Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singhdeo's statement regarding polls in five States, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha on December 28, questioned why Assembly elections should be preponed if all the other programs are conducted without hindrance. Kharge said, “When PM holds election rallies, inaugurates various projects, misses Parliament proceedings, then, why should Assembly elections be stopped? Elections should be held.” Earlier, TS Singhdeo made a comment that the Election Commission of India should conduct the Assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place next year in the five.