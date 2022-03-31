If Rahul takes ‘padyatra’ to Manmohan Singh’s house he’ll understand the reasons for inflation Mukhtar Naqvi

Speaking on the allegations made by Congress Party on Central Government over the surge in fuel prices, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on March 31 took jibe at Rahul Gandhi citing that he needs to take a ‘padyatra’ from his mother's house to Manmohan Singh’s house instead of staging protest, then he will come to know why inflation is increasing. “Congress people don't need to work so hard. If he takes a padyatra from his mother's house to Manmohan Singh’s house, then he will understand why inflation has increased. Today inflation has increased due to supply chain and war. Inflation has increased by more than 20 per cent in UK,” he said.