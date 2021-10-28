If need arises our country ready to face any challenge Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the staff of 'Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory' (TBRL) in Chandigarh on October 28. He said, “India has always been a peace-loving country and still is. It is against our values to start any dispute from our end. But if the need arises, our country is ready to face any challenge.”