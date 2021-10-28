INDIA
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the staff of 'Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory' (TBRL) in Chandigarh on October 28. He said, “India has always been a peace-loving country and still is. It is against our values to start any dispute from our end. But if the need arises, our country is ready to face any challenge.”
What is HMPV? Is it different from COVID-19? Know symptoms and treatment
Who is Kevan Parekh? Indian-origin who takes charge as new Apple CFO, his salary will be Rs...
Manu Bhaker's net worth was just Rs 60 lakh before Paris Olympic win, her current net worth is Rs...
Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat; video goes viral
IND vs AUS 5th Test: Australia beat India by 6 wickets in Sydney, secure WTC final berth with 3-1 series win
Kanpur-Lucknow in 45 minutes: 8-lane expressway set to open in...; check routes, distance
Delhi man caught using model's photos to scam 700 women on dating apps
Who will provide fuel services at Noida's Jewar airport? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Tata Group, it is...
Ram Charan takes pay cut for Game Changer, still tops Jr NTR's Devara fee
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's BIG plan for Air India: 'My commitment is to take...'
'Is she sick?': Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close at airport as they return Mumbai, netizens react
HMPV outbreak in China: Union Health Ministry on alert, these states take preventive measures
Dense fog reduces visibility in Delhi-NCR, flight and train services disrupted
Where is IAS Priya Rani these days? Know her current posting
Watch: Virat Kohli teases Australian crowd with sandpaper gesture after Steve Smith’s wicket on Day 3 of Sydney Test
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Mahatma Gandhi 'Father of the Nation' for Pakistan, gets legal notice
IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 3 session 1 highlights: Prasidh Krishna takes 3 wickets, Australia need 91 more runs to win
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he will resign after coalition talks fail
Ryan Routh, Trump's alleged shooter, wishes to become Hamas hostage in SHOCKING letter: 'Will you go with me to Gaza...'
'Precious': Little girl's adorable dance on Haryanvi song 'Cheej Kasuti' impresses netizens, WATCH viral video
12-year-old boy taken around the village on goat during his wedding day, married to his sister-in-law, watch viral video
The internet reacts to bizarre bubble wrap dress by 'Balenciaga of Belarus': 'gift for your ex to....'
Meet leading South actress who revealed her father's reaction to her Christian wedding: 'Never thought he would...'
Kareena Kapoor is proud mom as Taimur does 'Maa ki sewa' on New Year vacay, netizens call him 'true gentleman'
IND vs AUS: Why is India wearing a pink-striped jersey on Day 3 of Sydney Test?
IND vs AUS: Scott Boland takes 6-fer as Australia bundle out India for 157, need 162 runs to win
'Keep standing tall': Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 31: Allu Arjun film earns Rs 800 cr in Hindi, overall business is...
HMPV virus global alert: 10 things to know about deadly virus
Meet Larissa Bonesi: Rumoured girlfriend of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has worked with Akshay, Saif, John in...
Meet first Bollywood actor to own a private jet, not Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman, his net worth is...
Who was Mukesh Chandrakar, Chhattisgarh journalist whose murder has put state on the boil
DNA TV Show: Trouble for Arvind Kejriwal? BJP's Parvesh Verma, Congress's Sandeep Dikshit pitted against former Delhi CM
Elon Musk takes a firm stand against Muslim grooming gangs in Britain, accuses authorities of covering up
Rupali Ganguly BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of quitting Anupamaa, says 'it's ridiculous that..'
Watch: Hrithik Roshan recalls being 'skinny as hell', credits this superstar for 'motivating, training, pushing' him
This is world's most expensive watch is owned by an Indian that costs Rs 456 crore, not by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Watch: Clip shows woman creates unconventional rangoli just by throwing power, video goes viral
Fog blanket over Delhi airport disrupts over 400 flights, check details here
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan EXPOSES Chahat Pandey's relationship with proof, leaves actress nervous, he says 'agar hai..'
Eight killed, 15 injured in fire at market in North China's Zhangjiakou City
Kiara Advani misses Game Changer event due to health issue, 'she's been...'
This unseen scene from 'Sholay' was removed by the censor board, now resurfaces after 49 years
New Parking Rules in Haryana: Stilt parking compulsory for residential areas with over two floors due to...
Expert shares 4 non-negotiable skincare and haircare tips for 2025
Parts of Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snowfall from tomorrow, yellow alert issued in...
Should people with dark skin apply less sunscreen?
Meet IIT, Harvard alumna who left high paid job in US, took loan from mother to build Rs 120 crore company, she is...
Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru court grants bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother, brother
Man sings 'Dil Ibaadat' mimicking late singer KK's voice, netizens say 'he's alive again', WATCH viral clip
Beyond food: Zomato, food delivery app logs 4940 searches for ‘girlfriend’, 40 searches for ‘bride’ in 2024
Who is Dhanashree Verma? Dentist-turned-influencer, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal in news amid divorce rumours
PM Modi to inaugurate Namo Bharat train in Ghaziabad on Jan 5, check key traffic guidelines here
Meet outsider who became TV star, quit acting at her career's peak, now earns more than Bollywood actresses due to...
SHOCKING: Monkey amazes netizens with household skills in viral video, makes rotis, cleans dishes and...
Meet Miss India finalist, who left modelling career, cracked UPSC exam, chose not to be IAS due to...
'Someone pointed it out to me..': Indian techie's advice for 20-year-olds for self-investment sparks backlash leading...
New Year brings gains in net worth of Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani of Rs..., Gautam Adani faces decline in wealth by...
How much do Pakistani Army officers earn? Know salary structure of Pakistan Army
Meet IAS officer, who got 44.7 per cent in 10th, made 10 failed attempts at State prelims, later cracked UPSC with AIR..
Meet Jagdeep Singh who is world's highest-paid CEO with salary 10 times more than Google's Sundar Pichai, he earns Rs...
Meet woman, who belongs to tribal family, cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt, secured AIR...
Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings, visit Tirumala Temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: See photo
'Knew that you'll be the pehla and aakhiri pyaar...': Netizens can't stop gushing over Armaan Malik's wedding vow, WATCH
A Delhi boy trapped 700 women and asked fir their nudes, here's how he did it
‘They were asking...’: US woman talks about challenges of adapting to India’s dinner party traditions, video goes viral
J-K: Two soldiers killed, three injured after army vehicle plunges into deep gorge in Bandipora
'Oye Konstas! Shots nahi lag rahe kya?': Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Aussie opener in Hindi on Day 2 of Sydney Test - Watch
'Soul of Reliance..': Nita Ambani shares why Jamnagar holds a special place for Ambani family
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries raise loans from 11 banks in dual-currency loan deal, it's worth Rs...
IND vs AUS: Will Jasprit Bumrah bowl in Sydney Test on Day 3? Prasidh Krishna provides major injury update
Aishwarya Rai expresses concern as Aaradhya Bachchan jumps at airport, netizens feel 'something is wrong'
Apple CEO Tim Cook's big donation to Donald Trump's fund, know cause, amount
Trump Doctrine: Reimagining US borders with Greenland and beyond
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's groovy dance moves on Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli, Do Dhari Talwar win internet; watch
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage on the rocks? Couple drops BIG hint on Instagram
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of candidates, Parvesh Verma to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Trouble in Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's marriage? Couple unfollow each other on Instagram amid divorce rumours
'We won't remain quiet': Rohit Sharma sends stern warning to Sam Konstas for provoking Indian players
Kerala Lottery Results January 4, 2025: Karunya KR-687 Saturday lucky draw result TODAY 3 pm
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's gift for daughter Raha, Rs 250 crore luxurious new home nears completion, housewarming on..
Watch: Virat Kohli refuses to learn from his mistake, Scott Boland dismisses India's star batter with off-stump delivery
Veteran nuclear scientist R Chidambaram, passes away at 88
IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 2 highlights: Rishabh Pant's blistering fifty powers India to 145-run lead at stumps
Anant Ambani speaks about his unwavering dedication to Vantara, Jamnagar at refinery's 25th anniversary celebration
6 workers killed in firecracker unit explosion in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
Guru Randhawa hints at issues with music label T-series: 'Its time to address...from past 1.5 year'
When Ranbir Kapoor revealed Anushka Sharma friendzoned an actor: 'Uska surname bhi Kapoor hai...'
IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant achieves major milestone with explosive 50 against Australia in Sydney Test
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals they live separately, says THIS about his rumoured affairs: ‘Never trust a man’
Shillong Teer Results TODAY January 4, 2025 LIVE: Winning Numbers For Shillong Teer, Morning Teer, Juwai Teer
Mukesh Ambani announces five transformative plans for Jamnagar, says the city is not only…
Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s witty reaction to Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek debate, writes 'Relax...'
Squid Game 3: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon react to rumours of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's role in new season
IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 2 session 2 highlights: Aussies bundle out for 181, India lead by 4 runs at tea break
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT plan for Reliance Jio users; get unlimited calling, 336 days validity, free JioCloud for Rs...
IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah leaves SCG in training kit amid injury scare, Virat Kohli takes over as captain
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on Varun Dhawan's comparison with her husband: 'Usko bhi toh kharaab...'
'Have to be realistic...': Rohit Sharma breaks silence on retirement rumours after stepping down from Sydney Test
BAFTA 2025 Longlist: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagina As Light gets three nods, check full list here