If law is disrupted, govt will not tolerate it: WB CM on strikes called by hill parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 21 reacted to the strikes called by the hill parties. She said that if anyone wants to protest on "Bongo Vongo" they have to maintain the law and order. She also said that if law is disrupted then the state government will not tolerate it and take strict action against it.While addressing an event in Siliguri, she said “From 23rd February exams will begin, if anybody wants to protest on "Bongo Vongo" they have to maintain the law. If law is being disrupted, government will not tolerate it.”

