If anyone blames PM Modi then the country will consider him as traitor Ravi Kishan

Newly-elected BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that one cannot win by speaking bad words against anyone. Kishan said, “One can never win by treason or traitorous talk or by speaking bad words against the government, who is in the power. Whole nation loves PM Modi and if you abuse him then you are not insulting Modi ji but insulting the whole country. The whole nation is immersed in the love and honesty of Modi ji. If anyone blames Modi ji then country will consider him as a traitor.”