If an agency lies to achieve political goal, it’ll have to pay: Sanjay Raut on ED raids

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, when asked about his opinion on raids being conducted by Enforcement Directorate, including one at his close aide’s premise, said that ED can conduct raids and he welcomes them. “Let ED conduct raids. I'll welcome them. Just don't lie, else they'll suffer. If an agency lies to achieve a political goal, it'll have to pay. From officials to ministers, everyone has gone to jail,” said Sanjay Raut while speaking to media persons on February 07.