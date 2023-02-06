Search icon
IEW underlines India’s role in global economy: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 06 said that India Energy Week underlines India’s role in the global economy. He said, “As India’s first comprehensive energy event, covering the entire value chain in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar,” he said. “Event India Energy Week was born out of the longstanding vision of PM for India’s role in the global energy transition while ensuring India’s energy security, affordability and accessibility to our citizens. IEW underlines India’s role in the global economy as ‘Vishwa Guru’ following the principals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam,” he added.

