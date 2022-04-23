Idemitsu Kosan produces new chemical material in Japan

In the era of carbon neutral, Idemitsu Kosan is trying to develop new industrial field. The company has rich experience of chemical high level fiber material field. Its original material is SPS that is Syndiotactic Polystyrene which is industrialized in 1997 world first. SPS has the strong points of heat resisting, electric characteristics and chemical resistant. A factory to produce SPS is under construction in Japan’s Chiba prefecture. In 2022, a new factory in Malaysia will be launched targeting export to Asia, Middle East and Europe. Idemitsu Kosan is developing technologies to reduce the harmful effects of carbon. For that, SPS could be transformed into various products to enrich lives.