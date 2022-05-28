Search icon
Idea Fest 2022: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary wins ‘Most Trusted CEO’ award

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who is also the host of India’s No 1 primetime show DNA, has bagged the ‘Most Trusted CEO’ award.

