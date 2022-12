ICG rescues Sri Lankan refugees stranded in the sea

Indian Coast Guard rescued 8 Sri Lankans, including 3 children and an infant, who were stranded for 3 days in the middle of the sea near Dhanushkodi. Due to the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lankans continue to enter in India as refugees. Indian Coast Guard went in a hovercraft to rescue refugees and brought them to Aricalmunai Beach.