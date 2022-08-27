Search icon
ICG inducted 25 latest ALH mark-III helicopters, drones for rescue operations: Defence Secy

Highlighting the Indian Coast Guard’s technological upgrades for conducting rescue operations, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on August 27 said that the ICG inducted 25 latest ALH mark-III helicopters and drones which boosted its rescue capabilities. While addressing the inaugural session of the ‘10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise in Chennai, Kumar said, “ICG has started using drones for various applications, one of those is dropping unmanned life vice near the distressed maritime. In the last couple of years’ efforts of Increasing capabilities of ICG have also been made from four rescue vintage helicopters to 25 latest ALH mark-III helicopters now being inducted in the ICG.”

