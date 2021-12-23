Ice-skating kicks off at historic rink in Shimla

As mercury plummeted beyond freezing point, the sessions of ice-skating started at the historic rink in Shimla. It attracted a lot of local youth and school children. It is the only open-air ice-skating rink in the country. It provides fitness and fun for the local youth and elders as well. This rink fascinates tourists from across India and other parts of the world during the winter season. Children and others also enjoy ice-skating here. This year, the organisers are expecting good ice-skating sessions.