ICD Patparganj Commissionerate executes project to provide clean water to 8,000 schools across Haryana

Inland Container Depots started an initiative to provide safe drinking water to 8,000 school children in 20 schools across Haryana. The project was started under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. “Inland Container Depots (ICD) Patparganj Commissionerate under Delhi Customs executed a project under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aimed at providing clean water to 8,000 school children in 20 schools spread across Haryana,” informed Patparganj Commissioner Manish Saxena on April 27.