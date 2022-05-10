IAS Pooja Singhal her husband arrives at ED office in Ranchi for questioning

IAS Pooja Singhal and her husband Abhishek Jha arrived at Enforcement Directorate office in Ranchi zone on May 10. The ED will interrogate both of them in connection with raids & searches at premises linked to her. Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC).