IAF to acquire 96 ‘Made in India’ fighter jets

For the impetus to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Scheme, the IAF plans to acquire 114 fighter jets, of which 96 would be built in India. The cost of the entire deal is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The IAF is considering to acquire these Multirole Fighter Aircraft under ‘Buy India and Make in India’ scheme. Under this scheme, Indian companies will be allowed to partner with a foreign vendor in making these aircraft. Global aircraft manufacturers including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Saab, MIG, Irkut Corporation, Dassault Aviation are expected to participate in tender process. The addition of these aircraft will increase the squadron strength of the IAF. The IAF recently held meetings with foreign vendors and discussed ways to carry out the ‘Make in India’ project. Initially, 18 aircraft will be imported and the next 36 will be manufactured within the country. The Indian partner will be responsible for manufacturing the last 60 aircraft. The payments of the deal would be made partially in foreign and Indian currencies. The payment in Indian currency would help the vendors to achieve the over 60 pc 'Make in India' share in the project.