IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash: 13 of 14 onboard confirmed dead

13 of the 14 personnel onboard the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead on December 08. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing soon. The helicopter carrying 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, crashed in Tamil Nadu.