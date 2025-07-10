IAF Jet Crash Why Is Indian Air Force Still Flying 50-Year-Old Jaguar Jets

Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu on Tuesday, marking the third such incident in 2025. Earlier crashes occurred in Panchkula (March) and near Jamnagar (April). The series of mishaps has triggered concerns over the ageing fleet’s safety, likening it to the MiG-21. Jaguars have been in IAF service for over 40 years, originally inducted in 1979 from the UK. India received 40 jets from Britain; another 105 were built by HAL till 2008. India remains the only country still operating Jaguars—other nations have retired them. The aircraft’s Rolls-Royce Adour Mk811 engines are blamed for poor thrust. Over 50 crashes involving Jaguars have been reported since their induction. Long-pending plan to upgrade with Honeywell F125-IN engines was dropped in 2019 over high costs. With increasing accidents and outdated performance, experts question the Jaguar’s continued service. Some in the defence community now refer to Jaguars as the “new MiG-21”.