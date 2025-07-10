INDIA
Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu on Tuesday, marking the third such incident in 2025. Earlier crashes occurred in Panchkula (March) and near Jamnagar (April). The series of mishaps has triggered concerns over the ageing fleet’s safety, likening it to the MiG-21. Jaguars have been in IAF service for over 40 years, originally inducted in 1979 from the UK. India received 40 jets from Britain; another 105 were built by HAL till 2008. India remains the only country still operating Jaguars—other nations have retired them. The aircraft’s Rolls-Royce Adour Mk811 engines are blamed for poor thrust. Over 50 crashes involving Jaguars have been reported since their induction. Long-pending plan to upgrade with Honeywell F125-IN engines was dropped in 2019 over high costs. With increasing accidents and outdated performance, experts question the Jaguar’s continued service. Some in the defence community now refer to Jaguars as the “new MiG-21”.
Sachin Tendulkar elevates Lord's with twin historic honours, rings iconic bell after portrait unveiling at MCC museum
Kanwar Yatra 2025: Traffic Police issues advisory, Avoid THESE roads in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, check redirected routes
How Prasanna Kumar Reddy Gurijala is Transforming Global Supply Chains: From Chaos to Clarity
'You can never compete with...': Ekta Kapoor had rejected idea of relaunching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but then...
Mouni Roy, Faruk Kabir's Salakaar is based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval? Here's what we know
Indian Engineer in Michigan Develops CNC Innovation Slashing Factory Downtime
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill on cusp of history, eyes Don Bradman's nearly 100-year-old records; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli
Russia plans to hire 10 lakh Indian workers by 2025? Here's what Labour Ministry said
Bigg Boss project head recalls shocking incident when famous TV actress attempted suicide on show: 'She wanted to...'
How to Buy Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Step-by-Step Guide as Presale Stage 4 Wraps Up with $4,475,000 Raised
Meet woman who has bagged whopping salary from this IT giant, not from IIM, NIT, VIT, IISc, she is from..., her name is...
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla turns farmer, still in space as Axiom-4 return delayed, expected back after...
THIS country downed Malaysia flight MH17 in Ukraine that killed 298 people, it is...
Sanju Samson set for shock IPL 2026 switch? Shah Rukh Khan's KKR drops massive hint
Chhangur Baba conversion racket: How did Jamaluddin accumulate Rs 106 crore? Money poured in from Middle East Muslim countries as...
Shashi Tharoor takes a jibe at Congress over Emergency in latest op-ed: 'Sanjay Gandhi, the son of Indira Gandhi, led...'
Anil Ambani gets BIG relief as Rs 102000 crore bank withdraws 'fraud' tag on his loan account, not SBI, PNB
Shikhar Dhawan reveals toughest bowler he ever faced in his career, he is not Lasith Malinga or Mitchell Starc, his name is...
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina indicted for crimes against humanity cases
Jaya Bachchan reveals number one cause for 'anxiety attacks', leaves daughter Shweta Bachchan shocked: 'We never heard of...'
ECI protest case: Delhi Court discharges 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghose
Zee Kannada News Honours Young Achievers with Yuvaratna Awards 2025
Sawan 2025: Shravan month start-date, end-date, rituals and significance of this holy month
Priyanka Chopra's parents 'repaired' her nose after..., reveals Suneel Darshan, says 'she wasn’t conventionally good-looking'
BIG setback for employees of this IT giant, set to fire hundreds of employees due to..., Not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft, Google
Ex-IAF officer warns against rushing into Russia's Su-57 deal, cites concerns over Chinese components, suggests focusing on...
Supreme court makes BIG statement on EC's move of Bihar electoral rolls revision ahead of elections, says, 'timing...'
After X CEO Linda Yaccarino's resignation, another employee quits Elon Musk's company to join...
Rise of Influencer Marketing in India: Trends, challenges, and opportunities
Pune to Nashik in just 3 hours: This new expressway to boost connectivity in THESE 3 Maharashtra districts
Why does Delhi experience earthquakes too often? National Capital Region was not devastated because...
Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Priyanka Chopra after 14 years for Ranveer Singh's Don 3? 'Makers are planning...'
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Could Soar Past $0.00005, But is It the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now?
Sam Altman's OpenAI takes BIG step, finalises Rs 55814 crore deal with THIS ex-Apple designer, set to acquire...
This Salman Khan film was rejected by new actress, made another heroine overnight star, earned 48 times over budget, her name is..., movie is..
Atleast 7 passengers injured as bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur, rescue operation underway
Neena Gupta's first love was IIT Delhi student named..., they rushed into marriage for Kashmir trip, parted ways after..
'Inke pair padne padte hai..': Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur's fun banter at Lord's goes viral
Vaibhav Suryavanshi poses with 2 fans who drove for six hours to meet RR star in England, see pics
Nita Ambani's MI signs this star player from Kavya Maran's SRH for new season of..., his name is...
Amid dating rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife's cryptic post goes viral: 'If not...'
After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan, Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Ishita Rathi with UPSC AIR 8 goes viral, check her marks in...
Sudhanshu Pandey BLASTS Apoorva Mukhija for living in 'delulu world', makes BIG statement for using his name: 'I don’t need controversy to...'
Who is Georgina Dsilva? Aditya Roy Kapur's alleged new girlfriend after breakup with Ananya Panday, is going viral for..., works as..
Vijay Deverakonda's new statement on his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna goes viral: 'I am not sure how successful...'
Meet man who has brought good fortune for Anil Ambani, know how he helped him in being debt-free, his name is...
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj, among 29 celebrities booked by ED in betting app scam
Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, check prices, specifications and more
Rishabh Pant voices major concern ahead of India vs England game at Lord's, says 'it's not good for cricket...'
Real reason why Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini’s relationship ended was because he wanted 'all-sacrificing wife who...': 'They would not allow...'
Video: Wilmington tunnel collapses in Los Angeles, trapped workers rescued, here's what we know so far
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Predictions: Best picks of fantasy Playing XI for Lord's game
French President Emmanuel Macron's wink at Princess Kate Middleton goes viral, netizens react, 'Brigitte, come get...'
Delhi NCR Weather update: Waterlogging amid heavy rains lashes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, IMD issues red alert, rains expected till...
Deepika Singh on success of Mangal Lakshmi, crossing 500 episodes: 'Many women have come up to me saying..'
Made in Rs 1500 crore budget, this Hollywood film earned Rs 2700 crore in 6 days, became blockbuster in India, not Mission: Impossible 8, but...
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram
ChatGPT maker OpenAI to take on Google's Chrome, set to launch AI web browser, how it will transform user experience?
Waterlogging disrupts normal life in Gurugram, netizens question 'Where are the taxes going?', Watch viral video
Viral video: Akshay Kumar used teleprompter for playing Lord Shiva? Netizens get furious on his scene from Kannappa: 'Still he will ask 50% of budget'
Gurugram police install ANPR cameras to tackle overspeeding on THIS expressway
Meet woman, architect turned IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while doing full-time job with AIR..., she is from...
Karan Johar praises Shanaya Kapoor, hails Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor for their upbringing, even while 'battling storms' in their 'lowest hours'
Guru Purnima 2025: Top heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share on July 10
Amid layoffs, tech giant Microsoft is saving over 500 million USD after hefty investment in AI, aims to...
Donald Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil, after targeting 7 nations, calls Jair Bolsonaro trial a ...
Donald Trump's proposed budget cut led this US government agency to lay off over 2000 senior employees it is...
Government makes BIG promise, set to provide 50000 jobs in Indian Railways, appointment letter sent to...
Amid language dispute, Anup Jalota calls Hindi 'mother tongue of India', says 'we like Marathi very much, but..'
Meet actress, whose father wanted to name her Mercedes, debuted at 17, refused to play rape victim, then agreed after...
FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai for violating public safety norms, details inside
China allows THESE countries visa-free entry for…, reason is…
Aashiq Banaya Aapne trio Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for Gunmaaster G9; fans say 'musical blockbuster loading'
Karan Johar cheers Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, calls her 'exceptionally hard-working'
Dubai firm apologizes after UAE denies Golden Visa rumors; Authorities clarify application process
'Jo unhone sikhaaya...': Rishabh Pant's hilarious reason for stump-mic chatter goes viral
DNA TV Show: Why is there a row over Bihar voter list revision?
Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious reel with Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh from Border 2 sets; video goes viral - Watch
Elon Musk reacts after Linda Yaccarino resigns as X CEO after two years: 'For your...', curious netizens say...
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill on verge of breaking Don Bradman's 88-year-old record in Lord's Test vs England
India’s oldest school is also most expensive, fee is more than Dhirubhai Ambani International School, it is Rs..., located in...
India vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Anderson-Tendulkar trophy Lord's Test match live on TV, online?
Who is Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk's X, steps down after two years?
Meet actress who starred in Rs 475 crore film, then gave four flops, is now making OTT debut with...
Shubman Gill's viral photo with Sara Tendulkar at star-studded London event sets social media abuzz
Billion-dollar company co-founder's last salary was Rs 1, reveals what he treasures most, says this about true wealth
SHOCKING statement by Pakistan months after Operation Sindoor, says, ‘India’s leadership…’
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance delays Jio Platforms IPO beyond 2025, listing pushed back to...
This Raj Kapoor song was made in the name of waiter, recreated in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film, still very few know its meaning, name is....it is composed by...
Watch video: Pakistan gets exposed as fmr-foreign minister shields UN-designated LeT terrorist, says Hafiz Abdur Rauf is...
This company becomes world's first to hit USD 4 trillion market cap, not Apple, Microsoft, Google
Not Samay Raina, Bhuvam Bam, Kusha Kapila; this influencer is first and only Indian to feature on TIME 100 Creators list
BIG relief for Anil Ambani's Reliance Power subsidiary company, Delhi HC restrains...
Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fans; BCCI plans ODI series against Sri Lanka – Date INSIDE!
Khushi Kapoor burns the internet with her dance moves, fans say 'OMG, that's your thing': Watch viral video
Amitabh Bachchan starts prep for KBC 17, shuts down rumours of Salman Khan replacing him; see viral photos
US President Donald Trump supports bill imposing 500% tariff on India, China, blames them for helping Russia in...
Pakistan approves this whopping amount for restoration, conservation of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s old homes
Delhi-NCR: Delhiites breathe sigh of relief as heavy rain lashes parts of city, check IMD forecast here
Delhi govt cancels Rs 60 lakh tender for CM Rekha Gupta's residence renovation due to...