IAF Jet Crash Pilots Who Killed In Tragic Jaguar Accident In Rajasthans Churu District

IAF Jet Crash: Pilots Who Killed In Tragic Jaguar Accident In Rajasthan's Churu District The two Indian Air Force pilots killed in the Jaguar fighter bomber crash in Rajasthan's Churu district yesterday have been identified as Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, 31, and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, 23. While Squadron Leader Sindhu was from Haryana's Rohtak, Lieutenant Singh was from Pali In Rajasthan. The twin-seater fighter jet went down yesterday afternoon near Bhanoda village in Churu district while the pilots were on a routine training mission. The Air Force yesterday announced that an inquiry has been ordered to find out what led to the crash.