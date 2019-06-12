{"id":"2759964","source":"DNA","title":"IAF intensifies search operation to trace missing AN-32 aircraft","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Indian Air Force (IAF) continued search operation in the area where wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found yesterday. On June 3, the AN-32 with 13 personnel onboard had last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh. The plane went missing after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam. Parts of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft were found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh on June 11. An extensive search for the aircraft has been going on ever since it went missing. After an extensive search for eight days, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by the crew of a Mi-17 V5 chopper in a valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Air Force has continued search operation in the area where wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found yesterday. ","summary":"Indian Air Force (IAF) continued search operation in the area where wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found yesterday. On June 3, the AN-32 with 13 personnel onboard had last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh. The plane went missing after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam. Parts of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft were found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh on June 11. An extensive search for the aircraft has been going on ever since it went missing. After an extensive search for eight days, the wreckage of the aircraft was located by the crew of a Mi-17 V5 chopper in a valley of Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Air Force has continued search operation in the area where wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found yesterday. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-iaf-intensifies-search-operation-to-trace-missing-an-32-aircraft-2759964","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835345-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120631.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560340202","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759964"}