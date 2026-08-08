IAF Honeytrap Case How An IAF Officer Was Honeytrapped; Modus Operandi Arrest Details

A serving 44-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell after being honeytrapped on social media by a foreign intelligence operative believed to be working for Pakistan. Placed under active electronic surveillance by the IAF's internal intelligence wing, the officer allegedly shared classified defense documents and photographs of sensitive installations after being befriended online. He was also coerced into attempting to install data-stealing malware on a colleague's phone. Booked under the Official Secrets Act, the chargesheet against him has been submitted in a Delhi court.