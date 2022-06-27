IAF deploys 7 types of fixed rotary-wing aircraft for relief operations in Assam

For Assam flood relief operation on June 26, IAF deployed 7 types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. The aircrafts transported 77 tonnes of relief material to different parts of the state. Till now IAF has flown more than 130 humanitarian assurance missions and dropped 700 tons of load in the last 5 days.