IAF Chief VR Chaudhari says that ‘Agnipath’ scheme will benefit the Indian youth

Amid the increasing backlash by the Opposition against the Centre’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on June 17 expressed his support for the scheme, and informed that the recruitment in the IAF will start from June 24. The Air Chief Marshal also stressed on the benefits that the scheme will give to the youth. “The Government has announced ‘Agnipath’ scheme under which the youth will be able to join armed forces. The age criteria will be 17.5 to 21 years. Happy to announce that for the first recruitment, upper age limit has been revised to 23 years. It'll benefit the youth. IAF recruitment will begin on June 24,” said Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.