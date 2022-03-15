IAF Chief VR Chaudhari pitches for infusion of technology in modern aviation

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, while addressing at the International Aerospace Safety Conference 2022 in Delhi on March 15 stressed on the rapid infusion of technology in modern aviation which has thrown up the new challenges. “The rapid infusion of technology in modern aviation has thrown up new challenges. The foremost challenge is to prepare a human mind to rapidly and comprehensively adapt to these new technologies. This will call for a paradigm change in how we train and how we operate,” he said. “A simultaneous challenge is to identify new emerging physical and mental stressors associated with the use of this new technology which could manifest themselves as errors, thereby directly affecting safe operations,” he added. “Introduction of automation has also taught us that technology can be a double-edged weapon. It reduces human workload on one hand, but it can be potentially capable of inducing more errors on the other. Recent accidents of Boeing 737 MAX have amply proved this point,” he further added.