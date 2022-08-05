‘I was suicidal at times': Deepika Padukone opens up on her depression battle

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, while addressing an event in Mumbai on August 05, opened up on her battle against depression. She said she was suicidal and added that her mother helped her during the whole journey. “I give all my credits to my mother for recognising the signs and symptoms. It happened all of a sudden, I was at my carrier high. I would break down for no reason. I was suicidal at times,” said the actress.