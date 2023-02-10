I think all the public agitations against CAA are justified: Gaurav Gogoi

Indian National Congress’ Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on February 10 said that the public agitation and movements which are happening in Assam were justified. He also said that no ordinary citizen should be harassed for protecting the integration of the Indian Constitution against CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act). Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi with the active support of his followers mobilised the public and persuaded them to join the agitation in protest against the CAB/CAA.