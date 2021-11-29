{"id":"2921682","source":"DNA","title":"I may be kidnapped again: Mehul Choksi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi fears that he might be ‘kidnapped’ again. “Once again they are trying to kidnap me from Antigua,” said fugitive Mehul Choksi on November 29 (IST). “Since the last traumatic brutal experience of kidnapping on me from Antigua to Dominica, my health has deteriorated further. I am just trying to recover out of the shock but I feel very unsafe as I have been hearing that another attempt is being made to kidnap me now from Antigua to Guyana as there is a greater presence of Indians there,” said Choksi. ","summary":"Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi fears that he might be ‘kidnapped’ again. “Once again they are trying to kidnap me from Antigua,” said fugitive Mehul Choksi on November 29 (IST). “Since the last traumatic brutal experience of kidnapping on me from Antigua to Dominica, my health has deteriorated further. I am just trying to recover out of the shock but I feel very unsafe as I have been hearing that another attempt is being made to kidnap me now from Antigua to Guyana as there is a greater presence of Indians there,” said Choksi. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-i-may-be-kidnapped-again-mehul-choksi-2921682","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007490-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_10.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638189302","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921682"}