Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

'I'm sorry...', Akshay Kumar apologises to fans for endorsing paan masala

Actor Akshay Kumar has apologised for endorsing a tobacco brand The 'Khiladi' Kumar of Bollywood announced that he will ‘step back’ as its brand ambassador

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.