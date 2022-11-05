I’m occupied on Nov 07 says DK Shivakumar on ED summon

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on November 05 spoke on the ED summon in a money laundering case. DK Shivakumar said, “My brother and I have been summoned. I'm looking at it. I'm occupied with our national president's programs on November 07. I'll take a decision on it today.”