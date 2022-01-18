I’m being targeted in view of upcoming Assembly Polls: Punjab CM on ED’s raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raid at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjjit Singh Channi’s relative resident. While reacting to the ED’s raid the Chief Minister alleged that he is being targeted in the view of Punjab Assembly Polls. “Raid is being conducted (on the premises of his relative). They are targeting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We're ready to fight this. The same thing happened during West Bengal elections,” said Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi.