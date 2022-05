I’m a proud Hindu, not a fool: Kamal Nath

While attending the state level Lawyers’ Conference in Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on May 29 in Bhopal, said that he feels proud to call himself a Hindu but he is not a fool. “I proudly say that I am Hindu but I am not a fool. We do not consider religion as the basis of our politics. We don't make religion an event. Our religion is an event of our family, it is not an event of politics,” the Congress leader said.