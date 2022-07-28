Search icon
‘I hope Indian team goes back home with many medals’, says Sarath Kamal

Indian Table Tennis contingent reached Birmingham, UK where it is currently practising for Commonwealth Games 2022. Table Tennis player Sarath Kamal on July 27 said that India has the strongest team this time and expressed his hope that the team will return home with many medals. Speaking to ANI, Kamal said, “This will be my 5th Commonwealth Games. I hope our team goes back home with a lot of medals. I have a very special bond with Commonwealth Games as I have won medals for the country in every CWG. This time, India has the strongest team.”

