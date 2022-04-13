I hope Asia Cup 2022 should happen in Sri Lanka for country’s sake: Arjuna Ranatunga

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga on April 13 expressed that he hopes that Asia Cup 2022 should happen in the Island country for the country’s sake. “People who run cricket are unprofessional. Don't know what's the thinking behind this. I hope and pray for the country's sake that Asia Cup should happen. It's on other countries how they perceive the situation in Sri Lanka,” said Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga. “Don't think we'll have a problem having matches, as protestors won't disrupt them, they are protesting on governance issues. People in cricket board are incompetent, don't know how they will handle the situation,” he added. Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country, many questions are being raised.