Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

I have given advice to CM, ultimately I’ll accept his decision: Kerala Governor AM Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on January 03 put a halt on the ongoing rift between him and the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While addressing the media, he said, “Whatever advice I had to give, I have given and ultimately I accept the decision of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and we will have the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.” Earlier, Kerala Assembly passed the Amendment of University Law to remove Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of chancellor of state universities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.