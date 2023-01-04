I have given advice to CM, ultimately I’ll accept his decision: Kerala Governor AM Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on January 03 put a halt on the ongoing rift between him and the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While addressing the media, he said, “Whatever advice I had to give, I have given and ultimately I accept the decision of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and we will have the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.” Earlier, Kerala Assembly passed the Amendment of University Law to remove Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of chancellor of state universities.