I don’t have interest in power despite being born in middle of it: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 09 said that he does not have an interest in power despite being born in the middle of it. While speaking at a book-launch event in Delhi, he said, “They’re politicians who are in pursuit of power. They ponder upon attaining power throughout...I was born in the centre of power but honestly, I don't have an interest in it. Instead, I try to understand the country,” said Rahul Gandhi.