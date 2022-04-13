I don’t care if they file one lakh cases, will continue to promote communal harmony: Digvijaya Singh

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on April 13 remained defiant on allegedly fabricated tweet connecting it with the stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession in Khargone. Responding to the FIR registered against him over his alleged fabricated tweet that he deleted later, the Congress leader said, “If they want to file a case against me for speaking against communal violence and promoting harmony, then I don't care even if they file one lakh cases against me.” “I have deleted the tweet, what now?” Digvijaya Singh said. Madhya Pradesh Police had on Tuesday registered a case against Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets.