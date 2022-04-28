I dedicate my last years to health: Ratan Tata in Assam

PM Modi along with industrialist Ratan Tata on April 28, inaugurated 7 state-of-the-Art-Cancer-Centres. These Cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. PM also laid the foundation stone for 7 new cancer hospitals to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.While speaking at the inaugural event in Assam, Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata on April 28 said, “I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognises and is recognized by all.”