I am starting a new chapter and will work as a small soldier for BJP: Hardik Patel

As the Patidar leader is all set to join BJP, Hardik Patel on June 02 said that he is starting a new chapter and will work as a small soldier for BJP. “Today I'm starting a new chapter. I will work as a small soldier. We will do an event every ten days in which the people including MLAs who are unhappy with Congress will be asked to join (BJP).