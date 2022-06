I am keeping strict vigil on workings of govt officials: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 02 in Haldwani, said that he is keeping a strict vigil on the workings of the government officials. “I am visiting offices, keeping track. Anyone found lackadaisical with roles assigned including their timely presence in the office or tasks given would be taken strict action against without any favouritism,” the CM said.