Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

“I am completely fine…” Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti after her car crashes on NH50

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was injured after her car collided with a truck on National Highway 50 in Vijayapura of Karnataka on March 16. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed that she suffered no serious injury and was completely fine. “I am completely fine, I have slight muscle pain. I request people not to worry about me. Everyone including the driver is safe. There was no fracture,” informed the Union Minister.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
XXX star Aabha Paul turns heads in sexy outfits, shares hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Smita Crishna-Godrej, India’s third-richest woman, her stake in Godrej empire and whopping net worth is…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.