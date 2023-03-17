“I am completely fine…” Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti after her car crashes on NH50

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was injured after her car collided with a truck on National Highway 50 in Vijayapura of Karnataka on March 16. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed that she suffered no serious injury and was completely fine. “I am completely fine, I have slight muscle pain. I request people not to worry about me. Everyone including the driver is safe. There was no fracture,” informed the Union Minister.