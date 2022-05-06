Hyderabad: Woman holds brother responsible for killing of husband, says ‘he was against interfaith marriage’

A day after a man named Billipuram Nagaraju was murdered by his wife's brother for engaging in an interfaith marriage, the wife of the deceased Ashrin Sulthana on May 06 told ANI that his brother was always against the marriage. “We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle & pushed my husband (Nagaraju) and started beating him. In the beginning, I didn't know it was my brother who was attacking him. No one helped us,” said Sulthana, wife of Billipuram Nagaraju. “My brother was against my marriage. My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn't approve,” she added.