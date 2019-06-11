Hyderabad traffic cop sings to spread awareness on social evils and crime

A traffic police officer who has been in service for over nine years, has found a way to resonate with people, literally singing his way into hearts by spreading awareness among people on social evils and crime! A Nagamallu, a Telangana traffic cop has not only grabbed the attention of the people in both the Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also earned praises from people and higher officials for his feat. While speaking to ANI on this matter, A Nagamallu said, “I have been doing this since 2012. The present generation is attracted towards entertainment, therefore I thought this was the best way to create awareness.” “I have composed around 20 songs and have uploaded them on YouTube, Facebook and other social platforms. My next target is to reach out to all the people across the country and spread awareness about crimes through this initiative,” he added. While he is not directing traffic, Nagamallu composes songs. He says he has composed about 20 songs so far and uploaded them on social media.