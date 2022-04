Hyderabad streets flooded with posters, banners of KCR on TRS formation day

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) celebrating its 21st anniversary on April 27. Banners, posters, flexes of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were strewn across the streets of Hyderabad. Celebrations will begin from 11 am to 5 pm in Hyderabad. Telangana CM will introduce 11 resolutions on TRS formation day.