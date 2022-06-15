Hyderabad's Fountainhead Global School and Junior College celebrates Global Parents Day in presence of UK Diplomats

Fountainhead Global School and Junior College, one of the premier educational institutions in Hyderabad, organised ‘Global Parents Day’ celebrations in the presence of the diplomats from the United Kingdom (UK) and eminent Indian personalities from the Telangana state on June 11. The Fountainhead Global School invited Rt. Nigel Adams MP, Minister of State, Government of the UK, and Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the chief guests at the event.