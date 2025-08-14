Hyderabad Rains Heavy Rainfall Lashes Telangana Orange Alert Issued; IMD Says Flash Floods Likely

Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Telangana, Orange Alert Issued; IMD Says Flash Floods Likely Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has placed the state on high alert for the next 72 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of "heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers with at times very intense spells" in Hyderabad and several other districts. The forecast also flags the possibility of flash floods in some areas.