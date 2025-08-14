Hyderabad Rains Heavy Rain Lashes Telangana IMD Warns Of More Downpour In Other Districts

Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Rain Lashes Telangana, IMD Warns Of More Downpour In Other Districts Several flights were either cancelled or diverted from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday due to inclement weather. According to RGIA authorities, at least 11 incoming flights were diverted to other airports. However, all the diverted flights landed back in Hyderabad. #hyderabadrain #telangananews