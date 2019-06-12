{"id":"2759908","source":"DNA","title":"Hyderabad: Police seize 82 kg marijuana, 5 held in Telangana","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"As much 82 kg marijuana was seized and five drug peddlers were nabbed here on Tuesday after the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone along with Meerpet police conducted a joint operation.","summary":"As much 82 kg marijuana was seized and five drug peddlers were nabbed here on Tuesday after the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar zone along with Meerpet police conducted a joint operation.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-hyderabad-police-seize-82-kg-marijuana-5-held-in-telangana-2759908","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835287-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120613.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560325802","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 01:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759908"}