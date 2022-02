Hyderabad Police busts inter-state drug peddling gang, 5 held

Hyderabad Police on February 24 arrested 5 persons of an interstate drug peddler operating from Odisha. 1.530 kg of dry contraband ganja recovered from their possession. “The persons were arrested under NDPS act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances),” said Chandana Deepti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.