Hyderabad News What Fire Saviour Saw; Eyewitness Recalls Charminar Fire That Killed 17

Hyderabad News: What Fire Saviour Saw; Eyewitness Recalls Charminar Fire That Killed 17 Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: Moments after a blaze engulfed a home near Charminar, local shopkeeper Zahir rushed in to help. In a heartbreaking scene, he found a woman who had embraced her children in a final attempt to shield them from the flames — all were found charred together. The fire, which killed 17 members of a single family, broke out in a residential building above a pearl shop. Watch this eyewitness account from the Charminar fire tragedy that shook Hyderabad.